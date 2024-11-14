Santa Claus to make his grand arrival at Brookfield Square today

BROOKFIELD, Wisc. — Santa will make his grand arrival at Brookfield Square this morning!

He’s expected to arrive at 11 a.m., where he’ll be celebrating the holiday season and hearing Christmas wishes at his workshop in Center Court.

Lisa Maree Williams

After his big arrival, Santa will be available from Nov. 15 through Dec. 24 before he heads off on his holiday trek around the world!

Visiting hours

Brookfield Square, Center Court

Storyblocks Tasty cookies on plate and a glass of milk

Monday through Thursday

11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday and Saturday:

11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday:

From noon to 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

How much will it cost?

Visits are free, and photo packages are available for purchase.

RELATED LINKS:

-Brookfield Square directory

-Previous Coverage

Do you need a reservation?

Reservations are not required but are encouraged. You can click here to make reservations.

When you arrive, check in with the greeter, and their staff will guide you through the process.

Can you bring your pet?

You can bring your pet! Starting Nov. 18, pet owners can bring their furry friends every Monday.

Brookfield Square

Furry friends are welcome on a leash or in a carrier to ensure everyone can be part of the holiday magic.

Reservations are not required, but encouraged! Click here to make a reservation for you and your pet!

Where can you drop off your Santa Letters?

You can write your letter to Santa at the North Pole Mailroom writing stations inside Brookfield Square.

Kids can bring their letters to Santa or drop them off in his mailbox at his workshop.

For more information, check Santa's Workshop website.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip