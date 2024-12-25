'Santa Claus came to Brown Deer': Community organizers bring Christmas to a Brown Deer Neighborhood

BROWN DEER — Christmas came just in time for a couple of neighborhoods in Brown Deer.
Vaun Mayes and ComForce MKE held their 11th annual RBG GiftMust door-to-door gift drive. Dozens of organizers filled U-Haul trucks with gifts and went to a surprise neighborhood in Brown Deer. As they pulled up, they played music, and community members came out to see the trucks full of gifts.
"We were just in the house chilling, listening to music, and then we heard something," said Dianna Bradford, a parent in the neighborhood. "We're just like, okay, what's going on?"
Watch: Community organizers bring Christmas to a Brown Deer Neighborhood
Bradford was one of the dozens of people who came out for the surprise celebration. As the crowd grew, the party got larger. There was music, dancing, cheers, and, of course, gifts for the families.
But it wasn't just toys. ComForce MKE also had resource guides, gas cards, and gun locks.
"We're just doing what we can. It may be small to some people, but it's very huge in some people's lives," Mayes said. "Some people, we've been in their neighborhood years ago, and they still remember that."
The event has grown every year for more than a decade.
"11 years ago, I went and knocked on doors by myself. I probably got $200 and bought some toys from the Dollar Tree for a dollar each. I went back to those houses that gave to me and gave to them. And now, we're here," Mayes said.
