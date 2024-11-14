Salvation Army Senior Center helps Oak Creek elderly residents thrive

OAK CREEK, Wisc. — For nearly a year, the Salvation Army Senior Center in Oak Creek has welcomed hundreds of community members like Kristin Kopp.

“I came the very first day. I was looking for an opportunity to participate and contribute and make new friends and have some fun,” said Kopp.

Kopp says the center opened at the perfect time in her life.

After dealing with the effects of long COVID, its arrival in the neighborhood gave her a new place to call home.

“That's so good for our spirit, so it's lovely. I come to an exercise class here. I laugh with people. It's great. I'm really happy to be here,” said Kopp.

Located inside their church and community center on Howell Avenue, it provides essential programs for seniors, including educational and financial lectures and health and nutrition workshops.

“Research has shown that that population is in need because of isolation, they're often the forgotten ones,” said Nicole Gosia, Director, Salvation Army Oak Creek Senior Center.

Gosia says in the short time the Center has been open, they have already seen a big difference in their patrons.

“What we've decided to do here is to open up our doors to be able to provide that warmth and that connection and that community to help bridge the gap at this state in the game for our senior friends,” said Gosia.

Kopp says she is grateful for its growing presence in the neighborhood, especially as other communities, like South Milwaukee, face losing their senior facilities.

“We'd be happy to have them. It will be different for sure. But if there's an activity that they enjoyed, then make it happen here,” said Kopp.

As the team gears up for its Thanksgiving celebrations, Gosia says there will always be a seat at their table for any senior who needs it.

“We want them to feel a sense of connection here. We want them to feel that they can have a family, a home away from home,” said Gosia.

