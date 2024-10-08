Riverwest group hoping to slow traffic on Center Street. What would it take?

MILWAUKEE — A Riverwest group is collecting signatures to try to slow traffic on Center Street.

Zeke Schultz, among others, is leading the effort. He's lived in the neighborhood for a few years now. As he hopes to start a family, he wants change.

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4

"You can hear, especially as the day goes on later in the day, people going 50mph," Schultz said, describing speeding on his block. "I got a kid on the way, I think a lot about my own safety walking down the street."

His group is using DPW's Community-Led Traffic Calming program. The program allows community members to petition for changes they want to see in their neighborhoods.

This group is hoping to raise the crosswalk on Center Street at the intersections of Fratney and Pierce. They argue it'll slow drivers and make the street safer.

TMJ4 spoke to neighbors who said they agreed.

"I think it's a good idea," said neighbor Ryan Porter. "I think we should be prioritizing pedestrians and bicycles."

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4

Foster Harris, who has lived in Riverwest for five years sees it the same way.

"Anything that will help us lower the rate of people getting hit, cars crashing, any kind of incidents such as that, I'm open for it," Harris said.

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4

The program requires signatures from 50% of addresses on the impacted blocks.

A DPW spokesperson told TMJ4 that the type of infrastructure the group is looking for is similar to a speed table like the one recently put up on Holton.

The project is estimated to cost between $15,000- $25,000. The group wants to fundraise to help offset the costs for residents.

Schultz is still collecting signatures for the project. If you live within a block of the intersections of Center and Fratney or Center and Pierce you could have a say in the project.

Schultz says you can reach out to the group's email at SafeSpeedsRiverwest@gmail.com.

