Riverside hangs on against Marshall winning 38-36 for their homecoming game

Marshall's three second-half touchdowns nearly earned a comeback, but Riverside survived and won for homecoming.
Brendyn Jones takes us through the exhilarating match.
MILWAUKEE — Riverside hung on to their narrow lead thanks to a strong run game in the last minutes of the game, beating Marshall, 38-36.

A strong first-half performance highlighted Riverside's homecoming game. Quarterback Elijah Quinonez made play after play in the air, throwing multiple touchdowns in the first half.

Riverside held an impressive 32-14 lead as the second quarter ended.

Marshall didn't go quietly though. They scored three second-half touchdowns behind an impressive rushing performance by Jasan Dennis.

Their final score came with four minutes left in the game, cutting the lead to 38-36. But Riverside was able to run out the clock and take some knees at the end of the game to seal it and take the victory for homecoming.

