River Hills PD settles lawsuit with TMJ4

RIVER HILLS, Wis. — The River Hills Police Department has settled a lawsuit with TMJ4 stemming from a records request regarding a burglary at Bucks player Bobby Portis' home.

"Upon advice from our legal counsel: the Scripps Media v River Hills Police Department lawsuit was settled," RHPD Chief Michael Gaynor said.

TMJ4 attorney Tom Kamenick said he hopes law enforcement agencies pay attention to this outcome when considering records requests in the future.

"Police departments too often claim ongoing investigations are exempt from record requests," Kamenick said following the settlement. "While some details can be withheld to avoid tipping off suspects, there is no blanket exemption. Hopefully law enforcement agencies around the state heed this outcome."

RHPD initially failed to produce requested documents despite not having a valid legal reason for the denial, according to TMJ4's legal team.

When RHPD finally provided the requested documents, nearly every detail was redacted. The department claimed the information would "have a chilling effect on persons willingness to provide candid and helpful information," and "would be an unwarranted invasion of personal privacy of the crime victim as well as persons that made statements to the Police."

In court documents, TMJ4 lawyers argued that redacting so much of the report on the burglary is unnecessary as there is "no element of surprise here, as the burglary has been reported nationally, and the perpetrators already know there is intense public interest in identifying and catching them."

Earlier this year, Milwaukee Circuit Court Judge Thomas J. McAdams ruled in favor of TMJ4, ordering the police department to turn over records with far fewer redactions.

After that ruling, RHPD settled the case by producing less redacted versions of the police reports and paying $9,801.45 to cover TMJ4's legal and attorney fees.

