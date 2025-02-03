Rising pop-rock star Benson Boone named a Summerfest headliner

MILWAUKEE (NBC 26) — Rising pop-rock singer-songwriter Benson Boone will be headlining Summerfest in Milwaukee on July 3, the music festival announced Monday.

The presale for Boone's concert starts Thursday. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Boone is becoming a mainstream sensation. According to Billboard, his biggest hit single "Beautiful Things" peaked at No. 2 on the Hot 100 chart and has spent a year on the list. The 22-year-old also has hits including "Slow It Down," "In The Stars," and "Ghost Town."

Boone joins a growing list of Summerfest headliners this year that includes Def Leppard, The Killers, and Megan Thee Stallion.

