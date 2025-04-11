Riders give feedback as MCTS looks to revamp routes this fall

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Milwaukee County Transit System is looking at changing up some routes this fall through its MCTS Move 2025 program.

Before those changes become official, they're looking for community feedback.

In April, MCTS held community feedback sessions on their second phase, which includes changes to routes 34, 52, 55, and 58. On Thursday, they met at the South Milwaukee Public Library.

Conversations like these are important to people like Clinton Verley, who lives in South Milwaukee.

"Having the bus here, I actually got rid of my car," Verley told TMJ4. "I'm like saving all kinds of money that type of thing, so I ride it all the time."

As an avid rider, Verley wanted to learn about the proposed changes and additions Milwaukee County Transit looks to make this fall. He had his eye on one specific proposed new route.

"There's a new line, the 59 line, that they're looking to implement, and it sounds like they might get it," Verley said. "That's going to go east-west in South Milwaukee, and that's going to be a really big deal because right now we don't have east-west, we just have south and north."

More than routes were looked at all over the county. They've all been suggested and critiqued during the community feedback listening sessions.

"Riders really wanted buses to go down new corridors, new streets," said Jesus Ochoa, who works with MCTS. "Riders want more connections from routes to routes, they want more frequency on the routes, and they want simplified routes."

The new changes are planned to be cost-neutral to riders.

"I love that they love to come down here right in our area," Verley said. "South Milwaukee is a little bit on the edge, a corner, of the routes for the bus system, so we really appreciate it a lot."

If you would like to learn more about the project or provide feedback, you can click here.

