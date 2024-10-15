MILWAUKEE — After three months, a woman was reunited Monday with her emotional support animal, Riley, who went missing in Milwaukee in July.

"I can't believe it's been 85 days, and all of a sudden, I'm back with her," Jessica Hagedorn said through tears.

Hagedorn visited family in Milwaukee on July 20 when her nine-pound chihuahua squeezed under a fence and ran away near 85th and Vienna.

TMJ4 News Jessica Hagedorn and her emotional support dog Riley are reunited after three months apart. Riley first went missing in July, and through the community’s help, is returning back to Utah with her mom.

Riley is much more than a pet; she is Hagedorn’s emotional support animal.

After Riley went missing, Hagedorn, who lives in Utah, didn’t give up hope.

"I refused to think a car hit her or that a coyote had her; my gut told me she was alive," she said.

In the following weeks, Hagedorn posted to social media groups nearly every day. One dedicated Facebook group focused on finding Riley amassed more than 500 members.

Watch: Reunited: Owner back together with missing Milwaukee emotional support dog

Reunited: Owner back together with missing Milwaukee emotional support dog

With Hagedorn in Utah, many friends and supporters across southeastern Wisconsin became her eyes and ears on the ground. Hagedorn said an attorney and a private investigator even offered to help.

Wendy Panaro, a close friend, helped lead the search effort.

"I was going every day, sometimes twice, in the morning and in the afternoon," Panaro recalled.

TMJ4 News Wendy and Marc Panaro spent nearly every day looking for tips, knocking on doors, and searching for Riley with Jessica in Utah. They were there Sunday night to pick Riley up.

She knocked on doors, hung up flyers, and even sought surveillance footage in hopes of locating Jessica’s beloved dog.

"I learned more areas of the city of Milwaukee than I have in over 30 years living here," she explained.

On Sunday night, Jessica received the long-awaited call that would change everything.

Panaro quickly went to meet a woman with a possible match, and after scanning the dog, they confirmed that it was indeed Riley.

Within hours, Hagedorn boarded a flight back to Milwaukee.

"It's a miracle. Out of nowhere, some lady called and said, 'I think I have your dog.' I’m grateful they took good care of her and loved her,” Hagedorn said.

She added that the people who had Riley didn’t know she was lost.

The emotional reunion took place on Monday, filled with kisses and heartfelt thanks.

"A lot of people say it's just a dog, but Riley's my life," Hagedorn said. "It really meant a lot that people would do that for a little dog they don't know."

To celebrate their reunion, a "going home" party was held at Ope Brewing, where many supporters who helped in the search gathered to send off Jessica and Riley with furry friends of their own.



Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error