Report of shots fired briefly shut down I-94 at Drexel, Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office says

MILWAUKEE — According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office part of I-94 was shut down due to a report of shots fired.
In a post on X, MCSO says that I-94 at Drexel was closed to search for evidence.
TRAFFIC ALERT: REPORT OF SHOTS FIRED ON THE FREEWAY, MCSO WILL BE DOING A FULL CLOSURE OF I94 N/B AT DREXEL TO SEARCH FOR EVIDENCE SHORTLY.— Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (@MilwCoSheriff) February 8, 2025
According to WisDOT I-94 at Drexel was shutdown around 2:28 p.m. Saturday Feb. 8.
It's unknown what led up to the suspected gunfire or whether anyone is injured.
WisDOT says I-94 at Drexel reopened around 3:15 p.m.
This is a developing story. TMJ4 will continue to provide updates as they become available.
