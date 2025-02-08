Watch Now
Report of shots fired briefly shut down I-94 at Drexel, Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office says

MILWAUKEE — According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office part of I-94 was shut down due to a report of shots fired.

In a post on X, MCSO says that I-94 at Drexel was closed to search for evidence.

According to WisDOT I-94 at Drexel was shutdown around 2:28 p.m. Saturday Feb. 8.

It's unknown what led up to the suspected gunfire or whether anyone is injured.

WisDOT says I-94 at Drexel reopened around 3:15 p.m.

This is a developing story. TMJ4 will continue to provide updates as they become available.

