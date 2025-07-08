Renovations to Milwaukee's Modrzejewski Playfield to be unveiled Tuesday

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Recreation will hold a grand reopening ceremony at 11 a.m. Tuesday to mark the completed renovations to Modrzejewski Playfield.
“We are excited to see the completion of another revitalized community playfield,” said Brian Litzsey, Director, Milwaukee Recreation. “The improvements at Modrzejewski Playfield are truly impressive, and we’re incredibly proud of the final result. It’s a beautiful, dynamic space where children and families can gather, play, and create memories for years to come.”
In 2005, Mayor Tom Barrett renamed the former Cleveland Avenue Playground to honor Milwaukee native Robert J. Modrzejewski, a highly decorated U.S. Marine Corps veteran. Modrzejewski received the Congressional Medal of Honor for his heroic leadership during Operation Hastings in the Vietnam War. The renaming not only recognizes his extraordinary service, but also honors his personal connection to the site, where he spent time as a child.
Major renovations began in 2024 and were guided by community feedback gathered through in-person workshops and online surveys.
The renovated playfield includes:
- Modern playground equipment
- A state-of-the-art splash pad
- Painted play zones and new basketball courts
- Comfortable plaza seating, shade structures, and updated lighting
- New walking paths and a multipurpose field
- Refreshed fieldhouse, remodeled restrooms, and a community room
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.