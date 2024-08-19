Renaissance Faire to come to Riverwest in September

MILWAUKEE — A Renaissance Faire is coming to Riverwest, so it is time to look for cloaks, dresses and all sorts of medieval-themed attire.

The faire is themed by the mythical world of Argen — the setting in the book trilogy called Spirit Song Saga by Ross Hightower — where cos-players, performers and the fantastical can congregate.

There will be events like a drag parade, deeplight L.A.R.P. combat ring — which stands for live-action role play — feats of strength and a special beer brewed for the event.

There will also be food trucks and vendors selling their wares.

Black Husky Brewing and Garden Park are hosting the event.

It is scheduled for Sunday, September 15th from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Black Husky Brewing.

The event is free and open to the public.

