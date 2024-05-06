Remembering the Sikh Temple of Wisconsin shooting, 12 years later

It's a day most people around the Milwaukee area will not forget.

August 5th, 2012 was the day a gunman entered the Sikh Temple of Wisconsin in Oak Creek and opened fire. Seven people were killed, including the gunman and another died of his wounds years later.

The gunman had ties with white supremacy and it was long believed the shooting was a case of mistaken identity — not really knowing who the Sikhs are or what they stand for.

TMJ4's Tom Durian talked with Parry Singh, a member of the Temple for 14 years. He remembers the day and the work since to bring understanding to the community.

"I'd say if you go back 12 years, not too many people knew about who Sikhs are," he says. "But we have done so much work whether it is politically , whether it is through law enforcement, whether it's through the Sikh temple. A lot of people now know who we are, but still there is a lot of work to do to let people know who we are."

Our parent network, Scripps News, went back inside the Sikh Temple for their series Hindsight, which takes a look back at big stories in the news and what has happened in years since.

Hindsight will air Monday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. Correspondent Chris Stewart has spoken with many of the people involved in the response to the shooting and those working to stop hate in the years since.

