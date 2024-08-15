Red Magic Art Festival celebrates Native American art and culture in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. — A local festival hopes to take Native art to the next level.

Harmony Hill is the brains behind Red Magic Art Festival, the largest Native American arts and culture festival in Wisconsin.

She welcomes artists like Rachel Jeske, who makes handmade moccasins inspired by her Potawatomi roots.

Elaine Rojas-Castillo Harmony Hill (left) is the president and founder of Red Magic Art Festival, and Rachel Jaske (right) is an artisan.

Both women say they hope to encourage non-native residents to check out the vibrant Native American art scene in Milwaukee.

“We measure our success by our own bases and our own values. And I personally base my success on how I'm able to help and impact my people and my community,” said Hill.

Hill has supported dozens of artists for the last four years looking to share their creations with the masses.

She says she chose Jackson Park for the annual festival because that area has the largest community of Native Americans in all of Milwaukee.

“To create a space for Native people to come together, to visit, to network, while also inviting the larger surrounding community to come in and break down stereotypes of what being Native is,” said Hill.

Jeske says she has long dreamed of sharing her love of moccasin making with everyone, especially those who consider it a lost art form.

“I love learning from other people. Oftentimes, I'm reaffirmed in what I'm doing,” said Jeske.

She encourages anyone who may want to learn more about native art to stop by this weekend and keep an open mind.

Red Magic Birch earrings for sale at the Red Magic Art Festival

“It’s important to bring to light that these things still exist, that they are still happening, that they are still practiced in this day and age,” said Jeske.

The Red Magic Arts Festival is Sunday, August 18 at Jackson Park.

The family-friendly event runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Festival organizers say many vendors are cash-only, so be sure to keep that in mind if you attend.

