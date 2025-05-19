Recent college graduates face a tougher job market; MATC offers support

MILWAUKEE — Recent college graduates in Wisconsin may face challenges as they enter the job market, with unemployment rates rising and job openings declining, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The latest available data shows graduate unemployment rates are higher in the early parts of 2025 compared to last year at the same time. The number of available jobs in Wisconsin has decreased in that same time frame.

Milwaukee Area Technical College (MATC) is working to address these challenges through programs like its CareerHub, which provides students with resume and interview assistance, job opportunity location, and other career preparation services.

"We also work with employers to see what are the current trends and how we can prepare our students. We have advisory board committees where industry partners provide input to build our curriculum, so we upgrade ourselves with the needs of the industry," Nutan Amrute from MATC's CareerHub said.

MATC CareerHub helps graduates succeed despite the tough job market

"It is a fun, rewarding experience. They can work in our labs based on their class schedule. So it's a good work-life balance for them," Amrute said. "MATC really offers complete support, wrap-around support from the beginning of their journey until the time they graduate."

The CareerHub is also implementing innovative approaches to career preparation, including using artificial intelligence to assess practice interviews and provide feedback to students.

These efforts appear to be effective, as MATC reports that approximately 90% of its graduates secure employment within six months of graduation.

