Reagan wins a high-scoring game against Bradley Tech 58-40

MILWAUKEE — Week 8 of high school football saw Reagan host Bradley Tech for homecoming.

Reagan has run the ball well all year and continued that trend against Tech, as the rushing attack led them to a 58-40 victory.

Reagan scored first with a run by Brennan Litchfield, but Tech responded quickly with a kickoff return, and a rushing touchdown to go up 12-8.

Regan then exploded with multiple scores taking the lead 30-20 into halftime.

Tech didn't go away, scoring multiple touchdowns in the second half, but Reagan's rushing attack led them to victory.

