Ready to ditch your tree? Milwaukee’s Christmas tree collection starts today

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The City of Milwaukee’s Christmas tree collection starts today and runs through Jan. 31, 2025.
Here’s what you need to know:
How to Request Christmas Tree Collection
Residents receiving DPW curbside waste and recycling services can request tree collection in three ways:
- Online: Visit milwaukee.gov/clickforaction.
- App: Use the MKE Mobile Action app.
- Phone: Call (414) 286-CITY.
DPW will collect trees placed at the standard collection point in alleys or at curbs.
Requirements for Christmas Tree Collection
- Trees must be free of all decorations and cannot be bagged.
- Tree collection is separate from regular garbage service. Requests will be routed to designated crews.
- Collected trees will be shredded and composted. Please note that snow and ice operations may cause delays.
Watch: What to know about Milwaukee Christmas tree collection:
Drop-Off Center Option
Residents can also dispose of trees at Milwaukee’s Drop-Off Centers during regular hours. All trees left at these sites will be composted.
What About Wreaths?
- Wreaths with wire or plastic backings cannot be composted and should go in garbage carts.
- Wreaths free of decorations, wire, and plastic can be left at the collection point for composting.
What About Artificial Trees?
Artificial trees should be placed at the garbage collection point—not in garbage carts.
There will be no garbage or recycling collection on Jan. 1. Collection schedules shift after holidays. Find updated schedules at milwaukee.gov/collectionday or by calling (414) 286-CITY.
