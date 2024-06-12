Razor blade found in burrito at Qdoba on Brady Street

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee Qdoba restaurant will be closed for 10 days after a razor blade was found in someone's food back in November 2023.

The incident happened at the Qdoba on Brady Street. The customer says they discovered the razor blade while eating a burrito.

The suspension was handed down by the Milwaukee Common Council on Tuesday, June 11, several months after the City of the Milwaukee Health Department received the complaint.

The health department says it appears a razor blade from a piece of equipment fell off, and landed in someone's food.

Luckily no one was hurt.

The owner of the Qdoba says they are taking the issue seriously, and that they safely served more than 30 thousand meals since the incident.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip