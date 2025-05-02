Rapper T-Pain calls out Wisconsin State Fair over canceled "Wiscansin State Fear" event

Rapper T-Pain is relocating his "Wiscansin State Fear" event after a dispute with Wisconsin State Fair officials over the name and attractions of the event.

The event, which was planned to include car-drifting, karaoke and carnival rides, was originally scheduled for Friday, June 13 at the Milwaukee Mile at the fairgrounds.

In a video posted to his social media, T-Pain said he wanted to provide context to why the Milwaukee event, announced March 13, was no longer going to happen.

"It went away," he said. "It went away and we didn't say anything. And understandably people got mad."

Now T-Pain is telling his side of the story. He said that right after he announced the event, fair officials raised concerns about the name and attractions. This was after initial plans had been set and a contract had been signed, according to the rapper.

"Everything was all set, everything was ready to go," he said. "Now all of a sudden when they make the announcement for Wiscansin State Fear, they said the name is not family friendly, we can't do karaoke anymore," T-Pain said.

The rapper also claimed fair officials said "carnival rides are closely tied to gangs."

"That's a weird gang culture in Milwaukee," T-Pain joked in his Instagram reel.

T-Pain further stated in a second video that he was told the "chief of police" would not be able to adequately staff the event as planned because of another event, Greek Fest.

However, the rapper noted that he offered to pay for 100 security officers for his event, and he was still turned down.

T-Pain concluded by saying the fair officials, "had the audacity" to ask his team to work with them on messaging on why the event had been canceled.

"You don't get to control the narrative," he said.

The event will now be held at Road America instead of the fairgrounds.

Wisconsin State Fair Park provided a statement addressing the situation:

"There were missteps in internal communications that are not representative of the standard at Wisconsin State Fair Park. We were overly ambitious about what we could host and unfortunately, these missteps led to this event not coming to fruition."

Road America told TMJ4 that they are still finalizing details with T-Pain's team, "however, we are excited to host the event."

