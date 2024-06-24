Rapper Ludacris performs at Milwaukee's 3rd Street Market Hall

In Today's Talker — He might not have hit the stage at Tacos and Tequila Fest in Franklin, but rapper Ludacris still put on a show in Milwaukee.

Local rapper Steve Da Stoner brought Ludacris out to 3rd Street Market Hall for a free live concert on Saturday. Later in the night, Steve played at Summerfest.

Ludacris was set to play the Tacos and Tequila Festival stage in Franklin, but the concert was canceled due to weather concerns right before he was set to go out.

Watch the full Today's Talker here.



