Rap icon Snoop Dogg makes himself at home in Brewers' broadcast booth

In Today's Talker — Rap icon Snoop Dogg made himself at home in the Brewers' broadcast booth!

The 'Drop It Like It's Hot' artist dropped by American Family Field for a game over the weekend. He announced the game for a few innings, much to the delight of fans. He even tried to find a rhyme for "Chourio"

Before the game, Snoop got in a little batting practice with the Brew Crew. He then took to the field to throw out the first pitch before Saturday's game against the Cincinnati Reds.

Watch the full Today's Talker above.

