Rain didn't stop Milwaukee residents from taking part in Big Clean MKE on Earth Day

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee residents all across the city spent Earth Day picking up trash in their neighborhoods, working toward a cleaner city despite rainy conditions.

It was the city's annual Big Clean MKE event that honors Special Enforcement Inspector Greg “Ziggy” Zyszkiewicz, who lost his life during an attempted carjacking while working for the city of Milwaukee in 2017.

Watch: Milwaukee residents clean up neighborhoods for Big Clean MKE

Milwaukee Residents Clean Up Neighborhoods for Big Clean MKE

The Harambee Clean-Up was hosted by WestCare Wisconsin, Inc., Northcott Neighborhood Center, Bader Philanthropies, Inc., and Alderman Russell W. Stamper, II.

Antonio Johnson spent his morning cleaning up the Harambee neighborhood on the city's north side, an area that holds special meaning for him.

"I grew up here, I'm 36 years old, I grew up on 14th and Atkinson, so any time I get a chance to give back to my community to help clean up my community it's a fun day," Johnson said.

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4

Johnson was one of many volunteers at the King and North location, one of several events planned across the city this week. The rain didn't dampen spirits as participants celebrated their community service.

"It's raining out here, I don't care. I'd rather see my community clean than care about the rain," Johnson said.

On Milwaukee's south side, dozens more volunteers participated in similar cleanup efforts.

"It's important because we want to keep the community clean. Also give back, you see one do it, maybe other people wanna come in and join and also contribute and also do it as well," said Wakeem Nimock and Maria Martinez, who were among the south side volunteers.

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4

Participants emphasized their work represents an investment in the community's future.

"The more work you do, the better your community will be, the better the outcome, the environment, and children will feel safe being able to play in a clean environment," said Taajwar Evans.

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4

For Johnson, the cleanup efforts help counter negative perceptions of the city.

"Milwaukee is always one of those cities that's always looked down on, it's always talked about at the last minute, talked about in negative terms. Anytime that we can shed a positive light and make our city look good, that's a good thing," Johnson said.

The citywide cleanup provided a meaningful way for residents to celebrate Earth Day while improving their neighborhoods.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip