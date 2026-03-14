Racine woman can't find roofer after winds — worried about upcoming weather

RACINE — A Racine homeowner is racing to find a roofer after powerful winds Friday stripped shingles from her more than century-old home — and every company she called said they couldn't come until next week.

Paula Levandowski has lived in her Racine home for more than 20 years. When she pulled into her driveway Friday afternoon, she says the damage was hard to miss — shingles scattered across mostly the southside of her yard and one on the north side.

PAULA LEVANDOWSKI/

Shingles

PAULA LEVANDOWSKI/

Shingles

With another round of weather potentially on the way, Levandowski says the situation feels urgent.

TMJ4 PAULA LEVANDOWSKI/ RACINE HOMEOWNER



"In my opinion this is an emergency if we get several inches of snow or rain. I explained, you know we got to try to beat the clock," Levandowski said.

She says she called eight or nine roofing companies advertising emergency services, but every one of them told her they couldn't come until next week. Levandowski says that’s frustrating, especially when those companies advertise emergency services.

"I'm really worried and I'm very disappointed that someone can't just take ten minutes to just climb up there and say hey no need to worry, you're good," Levandowski said.

The uncertainty is keeping her up at night — especially because the home she's trying to protect is more than a century old.

"I have lost sleep and I have health issues, so I'm very upset. It's not good for the blood pressure," Levandowski said.

Until someone can take a look, she says there is little she can do.

"I'm powerless. There's nothing I can do about it. I'd go up there myself and try to fix it if I could," Levandowski said.

Levandowski says she is still hoping a roofer might have a last-minute opening to at least assess the damage and give her some peace of mind.

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