Public hearing on Wisconsin budget to be held in West Allis

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — The second of four public hearings related to the state's upcoming 2025-2027 Biennial Budget will be held in West Allis on Friday.

The state legislature's Joint Finance Committee co-chairs, Sen. Howard Marklein (R-Spring Green) and Rep. Mark Born (R-Beaver Dam), encouraged participation from the public.

"As Co-Chairs of the JFC, we invite you to provide comments and input. Your feedback is an essential part of the budget process," they said in a press release.

Gov. Tony Evers last month provided his Capital Budget recommendations, including investing $4.1 billion to support major projects in 26 counties that "address the growing backlog of maintenance projects across the state's infrastructure, invest in the future of the UW System, and modernize corrections statewide, among other key priorities."

"With a backlog of critical maintenance needs and costs rising for building materials and construction because of potential tariff taxes and reckless trade wars, these key projects will only grow more expensive with continued delays," Evers said. "We cannot afford to kick the can down the road."

The Republican-controlled legislature has made it clear they do not plan on adopting Evers budget as is.

"The Governor's budget is a list of ideas. The legislature will listen to our constituents and stakeholders as we build the state budget," Sen. Marklein said. "Our budget will fund our priorities, address our obligations, cut taxes, and prepare Wisconsin for the future. We will continue to protect the state's checkbook."

Friday's hearing will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Wisconsin State Fair Park Exposition Center located at 640 South 84th Street in West Allis. Attendees should park at Gate 4.

Future hearings will be held on:



Monday, April 28 at Hayward High School, 10320 Greenwood Lane, Hayward, WI 54843

Tuesday, April 29 at Northcentral Technical College, 1000 W. Campus Drive, Wausau, WI 54401

Those unable to attend the hearings but wishing to provide input may do so online at https://legis.wisconsin.gov/topics/budgetcomments/ or by emailing budget.comments@legis.wisconsin.gov.

