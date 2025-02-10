Protesters in Milwaukee march against Trump's immigration policies

MILWAUKEE — Protesters marched near the Mitchell Park Domes to express their anger over President Donald Trump's administration's crackdown on undocumented migrants on Sunday.

"We stand in solidarity with our immigrant communities. We're demanding an end and stopping of the deportations and detentions," said Alan Chovoya, Milwaukee Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression (MAARPR). "We're demanding legalization for all, and to get ICE out of all our schools and communities."

The march was part of the Legalization For All Network's national week of action, which included protests in Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, Tampa Bay and others.

One of the major promises by the Trump administration was to reduce undocumented immigration, including using tactics like mass deportations.

MAARPR said Milwaukee is a city with strong immigrant communities and they come from all over.

"We have such a strong immigrant community, not just of Latino immigrants, but we have Caribbean immigrants, you have African immigrants, Arab immigrants, people from all over the world call Milwaukee their home, and they're immigrants, so this is an immigrant city, through-and-through," Chovoya said.

The organization sponsored and helped organize the march and other organizations like Voces de la Frontera along with local groups were in attendance.

