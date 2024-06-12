Pride in Parenthood: Milwaukee fertility clinic offers free event to help LGBTQ+ families grow

Kindbody Milwaukee fertility clinic is celebrating Pride month by sharing pathways to parenthood for all. The "Pride in Parenthood" event is all about exploring fertility options with love and inclusivity.

TMJ4's Sydni Eure spoke with Medical Director and Fertility Specialist Dr. Ellen Hayes and Medical Assistant Lauren Magnetta about Wednesday night's event. They shared why this event was the perfect place to not only talk with experts about your needs but get free fertility testing as well.

TMJ4, Sydni Eure Kindbody's Medical Director and Fertility Specialist Dr. Ellen Hayes and Medical Assistant Lauren Magnetta.

"I basically call it an informative happy hour, so it’ll be a fun atmosphere but lots and lots of information," said Dr. Hayes. "There will be fertility experts including myself here to ask questions. We’ll have some testimonials from actual patients who have completed treatment and have built their family with Kindbody.”

TMJ4, Sydni Eure Dr. Ellen Hayes is the medical director and fertility specialist at Kindbody Milwaukee.

Kindbody Milwaukee is one of 35 clinics nationwide. The goal at each one is to make sure everyone feels welcome and supported in their fertility process. It doesn't matter if you're a same-sex couple, single or an ally of the LGBTQ+ community, if building a family is your dream, Kindbody could be a great resource for you.

TMJ4, Sydni Eure Lauren Magnetta is a medical assistant at Kindbody.

"I think it’s really important that I have a doctor that I work with and all of my team members here don’t just talk the talk, but we walk the walk," said Magnetta. "We are very supportive of all of the members of our community and we’re just glad that we can provide this opportunity for them.”

Magnetta and Hayes say the information they're offering at the Pride in Parenthood event is important to share because it covers a need that exists even beyond just the month of June.

"I think like I said that people are gay or members of the community their whole life," said Magnetta. "This isn’t just one month of fun and celebration. We can kind of tie both in. Celebration this month and information and access to resources all year long with a with an office that fully supports that it’s really important."

Kindbody Milwaukee's services include fertility assessments, preparing for pregnancy, IVF & IUI, egg freezing, male fertility, LGBTQ+ family-building, postpartum support, donor and surrogacy support, menopause support and holistic care.

"I think that this is an important topic because although pride month is about fun and about getting information out there," said Dr. Hayes. "We want to make sure that the community has access to the resources they need to live the life that they want and have the families that they want.”

The Kindbody "Pride in Parenthood" event is Wednesday, June 12 from 5:30pm to 7:30pm at 787 N. Broadway, Milwaukee, WI 53202.

There will be meet and greet with experts, free first come first served fertility testing, clinic tours and complimentary custom booty portraits by local artist and author, Rachel Duggan.

