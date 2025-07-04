Price Tracker: Shoppers talk about grocery prices ahead of cookouts for the Fourth of July

MILWAUKEE — It's Friday, which means it's time for this week's TMJ4 Price Tracker.

TMJ4 tracks the prices of staple foods weekly at stores around Southeastern Wisconsin.

With the Fourth of July weekend, meat is something that is on the top of many shoppers' minds.

If you're looking for ground beef to make burgers, the Pick 'n Save in West Milwaukee turned out to have the best price. With a sale going on, you could get a pound of ground beef for just $3.49.

That's a dollar and a half cheaper than any other store TMJ4 tracks.

Ann Diliberti is a loyal Pick 'n Save shopper and is getting ready for her cookout. She says she likes Pick 'n Save's prices, but she feels like they've gotten higher.

"I've noticed they just have been rising right along," Diliberti said. "And I feel for people who have a big house full of people, it's just my husband and myself. I can't imagine"

If you prefer chicken for your Fourth of July meal, Kenosha's Aldi was selling a pound of Chicken Breast for $2.29. That's almost three dollars cheaper than Sendik's in West Bend and the Piggly Wiggly in Menomonee Falls.

Walmart on Capitol Blvd in Milwaukee has chicken breast for under three dollars. Thomas Causey shops there often. He says with growing costs, he hasn't seen relief.

"It's not affordable. It can't go any higher," Causey said. "With rent up, gas up, everywhere you go to a restaurant just to get a little plate that used to cost you $12, now they cost $25. Most things are double or triple what they used to be. How high is it going to go?"

