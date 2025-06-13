MENOMONEE FALLS — If you're feeling the pinch at the grocery store, shoppers at the Piggly Wiggly in Menomonee Falls say a loyalty card and some pig points could go a long way in cutting costs.

Regular prices this week include:



Chicken: $5.49

Ground beef: $4.99

Eggs: $3.99

Cereal: $3.29

But with a shopper’s card or enough Pig Points, those totals shrink. Right now, you can grab:

Milk for $2.49 with 1,600 Pig Points

Bread for $1.49 with 1,000 points

Eggs for $2.99 with 2,000 points

Cereal for $2.69 with the card

Shopper Debbie Scaffidi says those savings add up.

"You accumulate points every time you shop and then they’ll ask you if you want to use your pig points towards like a loaf of bread to get it for free or when you go to the gas station and put your gas in, you get discounted gas for using the pig points so it’s really nice,” she said.

Watch: Price Tracker: Piggly Wiggly shoppers cash in with pig points

Scaffidi, who shops regularly at the Menomonee Falls location, adds that the value of those discounts can’t be overstated.

“Nowadays it makes a big difference,” she said. “Oh yes, I use the pig points for the groceries and also for the gasoline.”

For this week’s full list of prices and deals, visit tmj4.com/pricetracker. If you’ve spotted a price drop or local grocery deal we missed, email us—your tip could help someone else save.

