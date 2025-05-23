Price Tracker: Greenfield butcher shares tips to trim costs on grilling staples

GREENFIELD, Wis — Memorial Day weekend is almost here, and for many, that means grilling out with friends and family. But as food prices remain a concern for shoppers, TMJ4’s Price Tracker team checked in with a local expert to help you plan a cost-effective cookout.

At Ray’s Butcher Shoppe in Greenfield, co-owner Scott Podd said the good news is prices on cookout staples like beef, pork and chicken have stayed relatively steady.

“As far as prices on the beef, pork and chicken, kind of stable, you know. Nothing has really jumped up lately,” Podd said. “Beef is a little high, but I mean that’s just kind of what it is right now.”

Smart Swaps for Your Grill

If you’re feeding a big crowd and looking to cut costs, Podd suggested leaning into bratwurst and sausage — Wisconsin favorites that pack flavor without breaking the bank.

“Something to cut the cost would be bratwurst and sausage. Something like that, you could feed a bigger group for not as much.”

Chicken also remains a more affordable option, and whole cuts of beef can stretch further if you’re set on sticking with red meat.

“With the sausages or chicken, you know, it’s not as pricey as beef. But if you want to stick with the beef, something like a whole tenderloin — that’s gonna feed a majority of a bigger group.”

Of course, when it comes to summer grilling, the classics still reign supreme.

“Summertime, cookout fun, you can’t go wrong with the burgers either,” Podd added. “You’re thinking burgers, brats, chicken wings.”

Brats, Burgers and Budgeting

Shoppers we spoke with are leaning into tradition and taste.

Joshua Davis, who stopped by the butcher shop in Greenfield, said he doesn’t hold back when it comes to Memorial Day food.

“I love brats," said Davis. "Brats, steaks and hamburgers are definitely big. Huge.”

While he admits budgeting can be a challenge, Davis said one trick has helped.

“Buying in bulk usually gets you the better option, but that’s probably the most I’ve learned," Davis added.

And when it comes to flavor?

“The juiciness, the flavor, especially when it’s a well-made beer brat, it tastes different than just a hot dog for sure,” Davis said. “Amazing. That’s what that sounds like to me. Amazing.”

What the Price Tracker Shows

According to TMJ4’s weekly Price Tracker, here’s how this week’s meat prices are shaping up across Southeast Wisconsin:



For those looking to save, buying in bulk, shopping local or swapping steaks for sausages could be the recipe for a more affordable Memorial Day meal.

Stay with TMJ4’s Price Tracker each week for more ways to save as summer grilling season heats up.

