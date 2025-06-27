PRICE TRACKER: Community asked TMJ4 to compare Woodman's, so we listened

MILWAUKEE — Each week, TMJ4 visits different stores around southeastern Wisconsin to check the prices of grocery staples. We want to keep you updated on where you can find the very best prices around the region.

Last week, a viewer reached out to ask if we could compare Woodman's to our findings this week. While it's not typically a store we visit, we listened.

Capitol Walmart Pick n Save (West MKE) Meijer (Oak Creek) Aldi (Kenosha) Piggly Wiggly (Menomonee Falls) Sendik's (West Bend) Woodman's (Oak Creek) Milk,1 Gal (2%) $2.42 $2.59 $2.52 $2.06 $3.29 $3.75 $3.29 White Bread Loaf $1.42 $1.79 $1.99 $1.39 $1.99 $1.99 $1.99 Chicken Breast $2.67 $2.49 $4.19 $2.49 $4.99 $6.79 $3.99 Ground Beef $5.53 $5.29 $4.99 $5.49 $4.49 $5.99 $6.19 Eggs $2.72 $2.49 $3.29 $2.71 $3.99 $3.99 $2.99 Honey Oats Cereal $1.87 $1.99 $2.09 $2.65 $3.29 $3.99 $2.49

Above, you can see the way the generic brands at each store stack up with eachother. At Woodman's in Oak Creek, you can find average prices on chicken and eggs, but you could be paying more for ground beef.

Gail Rice shops around to all of the different grocers in Southern Milwaukee County.

“Because we’re on a budget now that we’re retired, and even if you’re a family, I think you really have to start doing that," Rice said. “We don’t buy big amounts anymore, but we have noticed our grocery bill has gone up substantially.”

TMJ4 spoke to Kathy Lucas, who also searches hard to find the best deal. She says Woodman's is a place where she finds good products and fair prices.

“Probably on the same level (As Aldi), but they have more of a variety here," Lucas told TMJ4. “I live a block away from Pick N Save, and they’re taking that one away for me, and I don’t care cause that one is overpriced anyway.”

