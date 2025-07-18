PRICE TRACKER: As beef prices rise, where can you find the best deal?

MILWAUKEE — Each week, TMJ4 tracks prices around southeastern Wisconsin through our Price Tracker.

The lowest overall price for staple groceries in southeastern Wisconsin this week was found at the Pick n' Save in West Milwaukee, primarily due to their competitive meat prices.

To purchase generic brands of a gallon of milk, a dozen eggs, a pound of chicken breast, a pound of ground beef, bread, and honey oats cereal, shoppers would spend $15.65 at Pick n' Save.

The store offers significant savings on beef prices at $3.49 a pound, which is $1 cheaper than the next least expensive grocer tracked, Piggly Wiggly in Menomonee Falls. Pick n' Save also maintains reasonable prices on cereal, bread, and milk.

Jose Velazquez, a Milwaukee resident who shops at various stores, including Pick n' Save for the best deals, believes comparison shopping is essential for saving money.

"Nowadays, you have to be able to stretch the dollar as far as you can, and I am retired so we have to watch and get the best deal anywhere," Velazquez said.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, beef prices have increased every month this year, surpassing the $6 mark in June.

The average price for a pound of beef in June was $6.12, almost 60 cents higher than this time last year when it was $5.47.

For those seeking the most affordable beef prices in the area, the best deals were found at Pick n' Save in West Milwaukee at $3.49 per pound and in Menomonee Falls, where shoppers can find ground beef for $4.49 per pound.

These rising prices are also affecting businesses that purchase in bulk. Amy Gajewski of MPK Catering reports seeing at least a 5% increase in beef and pork prices over the past year.

They are regulars at the Thursday Jackson Park Farmers Market and also cater weddings.

"It definitely impacts our bottom line because a lot of our events are booked a year out. We can't really go ahead and change all the pricing, so we have to factor in the extra cost that could go up in terms of how much the pig is costing," Gajewski said.

