'Prayer changes things': Community members to lead Citywide Day of Prayer on Tuesday

MILWAUKEE — Community members are coming together for the 'We are Milwaukee' City Wide Day of Prayer. It's a collective effort to lift up those in need.

TMJ4's Sydni Eure spoke with two organizers, Pastor Sean Beverly and Tynnetta Jackson who both strongly believe that prayer changes things.

TMJ4, Sydni Eure Souls Director Tynnetta Jackson and Pastor Sean Beverly.

“So many times we see the tragedies on the news and we want to reach out as a community and reach out to the individuals," said Tynnetta Jackson, Souls Director. "We’re crying with them and we’re praying with them and for them. Our hearts are heavy and we wanted to come together. No matter what nationality you are, no matter what walk of life, we want to let you know that we’re praying for you, with you and we’re coming together."

TMJ4, Sydni Eure Tynnetta Jackson will be taking part in the Citywide Day of Prayer on Tuesday.

Pastor Sean and Tynnetta said their hope is to be a beacon of light for the community. They plan to pray for the city's elected officials, the city of Milwaukee and anyone who might be in need.

"Our city is under duress from so many different issues," said Sean Beverly, Pastor at The Ministry of Greater. "Tax issues, crime issues, so many things that are just making our city not what it used to be."

TMJ4, Sydni Eure Pastor Sean Beverly will help lead the Citywide Day of Prayer on Tuesday.

The idea is to extend prayer to everyone, no matter what church they go to, what denomination they are or what their situation is. Their hope is that people all over the city would come and get a reminder that they're not alone.

All Pastor Sean and Tynnetta said they want to do is lift others up, come together and let people know that prayer changes things.

"We know the power of prayer," said Pastor Sean. "We understand that when all else fails, prayer doesn’t. So we wanted to come down and invite all of our praying partners to come out and join us so that we can begin to see the changes in out city that we desire to see.”

The "We are Milwaukee" City Wide Day of Prayer is at 11am Tuesday morning outside of City Hall.



