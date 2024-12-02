PopSpot: A creative interactive space

MILWAUKEE — A new interactive youth learning space is giving a Milwaukee bus shelter new meaning.

64th and Silver Spring is one of the city of Milwaukee's Office of Early Childhood Initiatives' most popular PopSpots.

A PopSpot is a creative public space that encourages parents to make any small moment a learning opportunity for their children.

This effort is a small part of Mighty Small Moments campaign. It's a movement to educate Milwaukee families about early brain development and to inspire them to utilize brief moments to engage in learning opportunities.

"I think every aspect of development is being tapped into, whether it cognition, motor, social emotional development," says Dea Wright, Director for the Office of Early Childhood Initiatives Milwaukee.

Wright credits current PopSpots with a partnership with Choice Neighborhoods.

She encourages local businesses to sponsor future "PopSpots" in either bus shelters, laundromats, salons, or areas of potential idle time.

For more information on PopSpots and additional resources for children and families, click here.

