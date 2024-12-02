Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee County

Actions

PopSpot: A creative interactive space

A PopSpot is a creative public space that encourages parents to make any small moment a learning opportunity for their children.
PopSpot Bus Shelter
Steph Brown
Steph after reading to toddlers
PopSpot Bus Shelter
PopSpot Bus Shelter
PopSpot Bus Shelter
Posted

MILWAUKEE — A new interactive youth learning space is giving a Milwaukee bus shelter new meaning.

64th and Silver Spring is one of the city of Milwaukee's Office of Early Childhood Initiatives' most popular PopSpots.

PopSpot Bus Shelter
Steph Connects reading to the children

A PopSpot is a creative public space that encourages parents to make any small moment a learning opportunity for their children.

PopSpot Bus Shelter
Steph after reading to toddlers

This effort is a small part of Mighty Small Moments campaign. It's a movement to educate Milwaukee families about early brain development and to inspire them to utilize brief moments to engage in learning opportunities.

"I think every aspect of development is being tapped into, whether it cognition, motor, social emotional development," says Dea Wright, Director for the Office of Early Childhood Initiatives Milwaukee.

PopSpot Bus Shelter
Dea Wright Dir for the Office of Early Childhood Initiatives City of Milwaukee

Wright credits current PopSpots with a partnership with Choice Neighborhoods.

She encourages local businesses to sponsor future "PopSpots" in either bus shelters, laundromats, salons, or areas of potential idle time.

For more information on PopSpots and additional resources for children and families, click here.

Talk to us:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROFILE-PIC-VERDIN.png

Meet your northern Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin
PROFILE-PIC-JONES.png

Meet your southern Milwaukee County reporter: Brendyn Jones