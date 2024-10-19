Pop star Pink postpones concert at the Fiserv Forum

MILWAUKEE — Singer and songwriter Pink postponed her concert at the Fiserv Forum on October 23 for reasons, "beyond [her] control."

The artist posted on social media she is working to reschedule the next four shows at Lincoln, Sioux Falls, Milwaukee and Des Moines.

She expressed disappointment in her post, but said the tickets purchased for the show will still be valid for the new dates.

"Thank you for your understanding," Pink wrote in the post. "I am looking forward to seeing you all very, very soon. Sending love and health to you all."

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip