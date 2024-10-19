Watch Now
Pop star Pink postpones concert at the Fiserv Forum

Posted

MILWAUKEE — Singer and songwriter Pink postponed her concert at the Fiserv Forum on October 23 for reasons, "beyond [her] control."

The artist posted on social media she is working to reschedule the next four shows at Lincoln, Sioux Falls, Milwaukee and Des Moines.

She expressed disappointment in her post, but said the tickets purchased for the show will still be valid for the new dates.

"Thank you for your understanding," Pink wrote in the post. "I am looking forward to seeing you all very, very soon. Sending love and health to you all."

