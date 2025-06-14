Polish Fest brings taste of Poland to Milwaukee's Summerfest grounds

MILWAUKEE — Polish Fest kicked off Friday at the Summerfest grounds in Milwaukee, offering visitors traditional Polish food, music and cultural experiences.

The festival attracted visitors from across Wisconsin, including Milena Sampolska, an exchange student from Poland currently staying in Stevens Point.

"It feels so good, I just see all this food and then I'm just reminded this is actually Polish food, so I just want to try everything," Sampolska said.

The festival runs through Sunday, giving Milwaukee residents and visitors multiple days to experience Polish culture and traditions.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip