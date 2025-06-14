Watch Now
Polish Fest brings taste of Poland to Milwaukee's Summerfest grounds

Polish Fest kicked off Friday at the Summerfest grounds in Milwaukee, offering visitors traditional Polish food, music and cultural experiences.
MILWAUKEE — Polish Fest kicked off Friday at the Summerfest grounds in Milwaukee, offering visitors traditional Polish food, music and cultural experiences.

The festival attracted visitors from across Wisconsin, including Milena Sampolska, an exchange student from Poland currently staying in Stevens Point.

"It feels so good, I just see all this food and then I'm just reminded this is actually Polish food, so I just want to try everything," Sampolska said.

The festival runs through Sunday, giving Milwaukee residents and visitors multiple days to experience Polish culture and traditions.

