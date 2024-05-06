Police searching for suspect in deadly shooting in Milwaukee's Uptown neighborhood

Police are searching for a suspect in a deadly shooting in Milwaukee's Uptown neighborhood.

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday near 56th and North. TMJ4 crews witnessed investigators collecting evidence.

Police say a 41-year-old was killed and they're working to learn more about what lead up to the shooting.

Anyone with any information can call the Milwaukee Department at 414-933-4444

