Three burglary suspects arrested following brief standoff; police

MILWAUKEE — The South Milwaukee Police Department (SMPD) arrested three suspects who were thought to be involved in a burglary after they refused to exit a residence near N. 47th St. and W. State St.
According to SMPD, a 27-year-old woman, a 36-year-old man and a 44-year-old man were taken into custody following the brief standoff.
Calls for service showed that the Milwaukee Fire Department was also at the scene and responded close to 3 p.m.
A release by SMPD said the burglary happened in South Milwaukee, so its department led the investigation at the scene. The Milwaukee Police Department and the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office assisted.
Felony charges for the suspects will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office, according to SMPD.
