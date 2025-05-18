Three burglary suspects arrested following brief standoff; police

MILWAUKEE — The South Milwaukee Police Department (SMPD) arrested three suspects who were thought to be involved in a burglary after they refused to exit a residence near N. 47th St. and W. State St.

According to SMPD, a 27-year-old woman, a 36-year-old man and a 44-year-old man were taken into custody following the brief standoff.

Calls for service showed that the Milwaukee Fire Department was also at the scene and responded close to 3 p.m.

Mark Wirtz Police held a tactical presence near 47th and State Sunday afternoon near 47th and State.

A release by SMPD said the burglary happened in South Milwaukee, so its department led the investigation at the scene. The Milwaukee Police Department and the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office assisted.

Felony charges for the suspects will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office, according to SMPD.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip