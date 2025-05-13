Police investigating death of bicyclist found unresponsive in Root River Parkway

GREENDALE, Wis. — A bicyclist was pronounced dead after Greendale police responded to a report of an unresponsive man who had fallen from his bicycle Monday.

Police said officers were dispatched just after 7:40 p.m. Monday, May 12, to the Root River Parkway between Grange Avenue and Parkview Road.

That’s where police said they found the man and immediately began life-saving measures, which were continued by Greendale Fire Department personnel upon their arrival.

Despite their efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said no foul play is suspected at this time, but the investigation is still ongoing.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip