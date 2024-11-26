Police chase involving UHaul ends in crash near 52nd and Glendale

Milwaukee police were involved in a chase with a UHaul truck Tuesday morning.
That chase ended at 52nd and Glendale. TMJ4's Gideon Verdin has been tracking the chase and says the driver of the truck hit an SUV there and stalled. Gideon says police pulled the woman out of the truck and arrested her.
During the chase, two of the UHaul's tires popped, but the driver kept going. He says city workers are also repairing a downed light pole that was hit by the driver.
Gideon says there are boxes and some other debris in the back of the truck.
Check out this video TMJ4's Gideon Verdin captured and posted to X:
@tmj4 pic.twitter.com/9l4V78E31S— Gideon Verdin (@GidTruth) November 26, 2024
Gideon will be following this story and will bring you updates on air and online.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.