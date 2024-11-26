Police chase involving UHaul ends in crash near 52nd and Glendale

Milwaukee police were involved in a chase with a UHaul truck Tuesday morning.

Police investigate after UHaul chase ends in crash

That chase ended at 52nd and Glendale. TMJ4's Gideon Verdin has been tracking the chase and says the driver of the truck hit an SUV there and stalled. Gideon says police pulled the woman out of the truck and arrested her.

Neighbors look on after police chase with UHaul ends in crash

During the chase, two of the UHaul's tires popped, but the driver kept going. He says city workers are also repairing a downed light pole that was hit by the driver.

Gideon says there are boxes and some other debris in the back of the truck.

Check out this video TMJ4's Gideon Verdin captured and posted to X:

Gideon will be following this story and will bring you updates on air and online.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip