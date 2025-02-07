Police arrest gentlemen's club employees in Franklin after an altercation over 'pricing'

FRANKLIN, Wis. — The Franklin Police Department says five employees of On The Border Gentlemen's Club have been arrested for battery.

The incident occurred last Monday, just before 2 a.m at the bar located at 10741 S 27th St.

Police say it started after three men visiting the club got into an argument with employees over pricing. The employees then escalated the situation into a physical altercation. Two of the patrons were taken to the hospital afterward, while a third sought care the following day.

The five employees were arrested for substantial battery and transported to the Milwaukee County Correctional Facility.

The Franklin Police Department is referring charges to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

