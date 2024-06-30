Watch Now
Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting Saturday

Milwaukee police, file image.
Posted at 10:45 PM, Jun 29, 2024

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting of a 50-year-old victim on the 3100 block of N. Buffum Saturday.

Police said in a release, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

TMJ4's reporter and anchor Ryan Jenkins was at the scene. Police had taped off the area.

