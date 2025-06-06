Pizza Pete's general manager commits to feeding and supporting Cudahy youth this summer

CUDAHY — A Cudahy pizza shop is stepping up to make sure local kids have both a safe place to gather and food to eat this summer.

Pizza Pete's is opening its doors as a community space where children can spend time and, if needed, receive a free slice of pizza.

"No kid should go hungry. To me, that's inexcusable," said Terrance Johannssen, general manager at Pizza Pete's.

Johannssen, who took over as general manager earlier this year, wanted his first summer at the helm to make a meaningful difference for youth in the South Shore. He's decided to transform the pizzeria into more than just a restaurant.

"Food brings everybody together. For me, it's family, food and flavor," Johannssen said.

The initiative aims to provide a positive environment where kids can gather safely away from potential trouble.

"Something to keep them busy and keep them off the streets, make it a positive influence basically," Johannssen said.

Community members are already expressing appreciation for the program. Ryan Zankel, a Cudahy parent and vice president of the Cudahy St. Francis Little Baseball Association, where Pizza Pete's is a sponsor, believes the impact will be significant.

"None of these kids are going to go hungry, that's for sure. One of the biggest problems in the world is world hunger. If a kid knows they can go there to get food, that's special," Zankel said.

Even neighboring businesses have taken notice of Pizza Pete's community commitment.

"It's good for the kids to come and actually have a place for them to sit down and eat... he's trying to bring the community together and have something nice for the kids," said Brandon Alexander, who works next door to the pizzeria.

To enhance the experience, Johannssen is installing a mini arcade and bringing in board games for children to enjoy throughout the summer.

"It's a thank you to the community for letting us continue as a business," Johannssen said.

As summer approaches, Pizza Pete's stands ready to serve as both a gathering place and a resource for children in need across the Cudahy area.

