Pizza Party at Bradford Beach highlights civic engagement

MILWAUKEE — Organizers with the One MKE Coalition took to Bradford Beach Sunday afternoon in the hopes of enticing passersby to get engaged in elections.

As a part of a nationwide effort led by the non-profit Pizza to the Polls, the group hosted a pop-up event to connect with beach-goers ahead of the upcoming election.

Tahleel Mohieldin Wyatt Tinder is part of the One MKE Coalition

“This is just a great way to reach lots of folks in Milwaukee,” Coalition representative Wyatt Finder said. "Civic participation and civic engagement is so important, so we are happy to be a part of this initiative.”

Free snacks, pizza, and some live music on Sunday helped get people together to talk about the importance of getting involved.

Tahleel Mohieldin Karina Perez and Aaron Grant both came to check out the event.

“Do some research, just for like 10-15 minutes every day," event attendee Aaron Grant said. "Get ready for the election coming up because this is very very important.”

Organizers said the pop-up event was also a chance for community members to learn about local programs and services open to try.

