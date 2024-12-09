Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee County

Actions

Penfield Children’s Center to hold groundbreaking ceremony to kick off renovations of its indoor playground

Close up of boy drawing with chalks
Storyblocks
Close up of little boy in canvas shoes drawing with chalks on the sidewalk
Close up of boy drawing with chalks
Posted
and last updated

MILWAUKEE — Penfield Children’s Center is giving its indoor playground a major makeover.

The center, which focuses on early childhood education and development, will kick off renovations with a groundbreaking ceremony this morning.

The revamped space will feature interactive play stations like a tree fort, pirate ship, and RV camper. The designs come from Captivate Exhibits and are funded by a $480,000 capital campaign, according to a news release.

“This renovation is a big step in supporting the growth and development of the kids we serve,” said Ann Becker, vice president of programs at Penfield. “We’re so excited to create a space where children can explore, learn, and thrive.”

The playground is a big part of Penfield’s early childhood program, giving kids ages 1 to 5 daily opportunities to build motor skills through play.

The ceremony is set to begin at 9 a.m. at the center, located at 833 N. 26th St., Milwaukee.

Talk to us:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROFILE-PIC-VERDIN.png

Meet your northern Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin
PROFILE-PIC-JONES.png

Meet your southern Milwaukee County reporter: Brendyn Jones