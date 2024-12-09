Penfield Children’s Center to hold groundbreaking ceremony to kick off renovations of its indoor playground

MILWAUKEE — Penfield Children’s Center is giving its indoor playground a major makeover.

The center, which focuses on early childhood education and development, will kick off renovations with a groundbreaking ceremony this morning.

The revamped space will feature interactive play stations like a tree fort, pirate ship, and RV camper. The designs come from Captivate Exhibits and are funded by a $480,000 capital campaign, according to a news release.

“This renovation is a big step in supporting the growth and development of the kids we serve,” said Ann Becker, vice president of programs at Penfield. “We’re so excited to create a space where children can explore, learn, and thrive.”

The playground is a big part of Penfield’s early childhood program, giving kids ages 1 to 5 daily opportunities to build motor skills through play.

The ceremony is set to begin at 9 a.m. at the center, located at 833 N. 26th St., Milwaukee.

