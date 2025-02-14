Parents speak out as Lead Risk Assessment sheds light on lead issue at Kagel

MILWAUKEE — On Thursday, the Milwaukee Health Department released its full Lead Risk Assessment (LRA) for Kagel Elementary, which showed dangerous levels of lead dust inside the south side school.

This comes just days after they did the same for Golda Meir's lower campus, which had a similar problem.

Last week the MHD announced that they had found these dangerous levels at Kagel and Golda Meir and were looking into Maryland Avenue Montessori.

It's news that initially shocked Isabele Gonzalez, who has a child at Kagel Elementary.

"He is okay," Gonzalez told TMJ4, in Spanish which was translated for this story."He is perfect, thank God he is okay."

TMJ4

Images in the LRA show chipped paint on doors and walls, and lead dust wipe tests revealed some windowsills had three times the recommended amount of lead dust, while some floors carried almost double the amount.

"Well, I feel surprised, right?" Gonzalez said. "Because I never heard of this before, but I know that the school is going to control this well and will do everything they can for the kids to feel safe and to be out of reach of lead."

Increased lead exposure is not safe for children. Shyquetta Mcelroy knows that firsthand, her oldest son was lead-poisoned when he was a child.

TMJ4

Her son's struggle led her to the work she does with the Coalition On Lead Emergency, COLE.

"It was like going down a rabbit hole, now I want to know more, I want to know everything now because of what happened to my son," Mcelroy said.

The organization tests children in the Milwaukee area and provides education and resources to families.

She wasn't surprised when she heard about the lead levels in Golda Meir and Kagel. Mcelroy wants more testing and education in MPS schools.

"I would say that at this point we know the problem, now it's time for the community, MPS, and any other entity on board to work on the solution together," Mcelroy said.

MHD has its Lead Assessment at Maryland Avenue Montessori on Saturday.

Mcelroy says for anyone who is interested in lead testing for their children, or to learn more, reach out to COLE.

