Parents mobilize to voice concerns about lead in Milwaukee Public Schools

MILWAUKEE — Parents gathered Saturday afternoon at Washington Park Library to provide information about lead in Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) and talk about solutions.

Ron Jansen, a parent of an 11-year-old MPS student, attended the meeting to learn more about the issue and connect with others.

“We all want our kids to be healthy and have a good learning environment, where they're not suffering from lead poisoning, and we’ve got to get answers to get that done,” Jansen said.

Held at Washington Park Library, the meeting attracted both MPS parents and even Milwaukee parents whose kids attend different schools.

“I have a lot of ties in the community, and I care deeply about it,” said Adrian Baquero, a Milwaukee resident. “We all love our kids and want them to be in a safe environment.”

The meeting followed the announcement that Trowbridge School in Bay View would close on Monday due to high lead levels.

The school's 245 students and 40 staff members will temporarily relocate to the Wisconsin Conservatory of Lifelong Learning (WCLL), about five miles north. The duration of the closure remains unclear.

The Milwaukee Health Department recommended Milwaukee Public Schools temporarily close Trowbridge after staff observed unsafe lead work being done. Commissioner of Health Mike Totoraitis said a staff member was seen scraping paint without proper containment. Totoraitis said the issue was addressed and corrected right away.

Additionally, preliminary testing from MHD's lead risk assessment at Trowbridge School showed high levels of lead hazard dust on surfaces that had already been remediated.

MPS Interim Chief School Administration Officer Michael Harris said additional staff members are being trained in safety protocols to improve response efforts.

Trowbridge is one of several MPS schools facing lead concerns, prompting calls for greater transparency and action.

“The only thing that surprised me is that we’re just getting to the bottom of this,” Jansen said.

“That’s a huge concern when you think about the number of kids that have passed through schools like Trowbridge or Golda Meir — thousands over the years. How many kids have suffered ill effects because of this?”

Health officials encourage families to test their children for lead exposure, particularly those under six, who are most vulnerable. A lead screening clinic is scheduled for the week of March 10, with details pending.

“We all live here. There are things we can do about it,” Baquero said. “Putting pressure on the situation and shining a spotlight is important.”

Parents are urging the school board and city health department to act quickly.

“You have the power. This is our city, these are our schools, paid for by our dollars, and we should have a say in what happens and how they’re run,” Jansen said.

Organizers plan to hold additional meetings across the city to reach more parents and advocate for change.

