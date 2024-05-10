Parent charged with battery after police say he punched a MPS staff member

A parent was charged with battery after police say he punched a Milwaukee Public School staff member.

Court documents indicate the employee will need facial reconstruction surgery.

Equanis Williams, 38, is facing one count of battery to a school district officer and one count of substantial battery — substantial bodily harm with intent to cause bodily harm.

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police officers were called to Riverwest Elementary School for reports of a parent punching an employee. When officers arrived, they found the victim laying on the ground with visible injuries to his face. Police say the man had a black eye, swelling on the right side of his face and a laceration on the back of the head that came from hitting a wall.

Officers say there was a pool of blood on the carpet where the MPS employee was laying.

The victim told police he was covering a classroom for another teacher when a student "got disruptive and refused to do his work." The employee told police the student "insulted his mother" so was asked to move to another classroom.

About 30-40 minutes later, according to the criminal complaint, the student and his father, Williams, showed up to another classroom the MPS employee was covering. Williams asked the employee to speak in the hallway, and accused the employee of spitting on his son.

The employee says he denied spitting on the student and tried to explain the student's behavior, to which Williams allegedly responded "Now I'm talking about your mom! F*** your mom!" The employee says Williams then punched him in the face several times before leaving the school building. A security officer in the building confirmed to officers that Williams hit the employee 4-5 times after insulting his mother. The school's principal was able to pull security footage of the incident as well.

The victim ended up with a orbital facial fracture and a fractured zygomatic bone. According to the criminal complaint, the employee will need several surgeries for the injuries.

