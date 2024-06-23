Watch Now
Packers quarterback Jordan Love announced his engagement to girlfriend Ronika Stone Sunday

Morry Gash/AP
Green Bay Packers' Jordan Love runs a drill during an NFL football minicamp Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. Aaron Rodgers’ absence from the Green Bay Packers’ minicamp means more opportunities for 2020 first-round draft pick Jordan Love, who now must prepare for the possibility he could open the season as a starting quarterback after not playing a single down his rookie year. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Posted at 5:23 PM, Jun 23, 2024

MILWUAKEE — Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love announced his engagement to his girlfriend Ronika Stone Sunday afternoon.

Love posted a series of photos to from their vacation in Italy to Instagram with the caption, "First step to forever."

The second photo shows Love on his knee proposing and the third photo is a close-up of the rectangular cut ring.

Love was drafted as a quarterback to the Packers in 2020 and was backup to Aaron Rodgers for three years. In 2023 he became the starting quarterback where he had over 4,000 passing yards and was second in the league for touchdown passes.

Stone is a professional volleyball player for the San Diego Mojo. She has scored 246 points this year, and has 13 aces, according to the Pro Volleyball Federation.

She is also the daughter of former offensive and right tackle Ron Stone, who played for several NFL teams throughout his career.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

