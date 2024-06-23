Packers quarterback Jordan Love announced his engagement to girlfriend Ronika Stone Sunday

MILWUAKEE — Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love announced his engagement to his girlfriend Ronika Stone Sunday afternoon.

Love posted a series of photos to from their vacation in Italy to Instagram with the caption, "First step to forever."

The second photo shows Love on his knee proposing and the third photo is a close-up of the rectangular cut ring.

Love was drafted as a quarterback to the Packers in 2020 and was backup to Aaron Rodgers for three years. In 2023 he became the starting quarterback where he had over 4,000 passing yards and was second in the league for touchdown passes.

Stone is a professional volleyball player for the San Diego Mojo. She has scored 246 points this year, and has 13 aces, according to the Pro Volleyball Federation.

She is also the daughter of former offensive and right tackle Ron Stone, who played for several NFL teams throughout his career.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip