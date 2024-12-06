Packers legend gives out 2000 meals to Milwaukee families in time for the Holidays

MILWAUKEE — The Journey House gym at Longfellow Elementary was full of excitement as kids and families got to meet Packers legend Donald Driver.

And Double D came with gifts.

Driver gave out vouchers for turkeys, ham, side dishes, and Cousins Subs. In total, around 2,000 meals were given out.

"It’s great that someone from here, from the Packers would want to provide for families here in Wisconsin," said Cristina Santillian, a Longfellow parent.

For Santillian, the little help could go a long way.

"For us, it’s a little extra help you know," Santillian said. "We got a lot of family, we got a little wedding we’re trying to throw. It’s a lot of things on people’s heads and it’s one less thing I gotta worry about."

And for the kids that got to meet Driver, they say it's important to see heroes in the community.

"If people give back to the community it makes the community stronger," said Longfellow eighth grader Edely Lagunes. "It helps schools and just the people that live there. It makes them more comfortable."

Although Driver hasn't played on Lombardi Avenue in over a decade, he is still a huge presence in Wisconsin through his philanthropy.

"It puts a smile on my face knowing that I can continue to impact the community that we serve," Driver told TMJ4. "My mom told me a long time ago, she said, someone’s going to give you an opportunity, be willing to give them an opportunity."

