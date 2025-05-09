Overturned truck blocks Zoo Interchange ramp in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — New video shows the aftermath of an overturned truck that blocked a ramp on the Zoo Interchange on Friday.

The vehicle blocked the roadway for hours, causing traffic delays and frustrations for many drivers.

It’s unclear what caused the crash and if anyone was injured. The truck has since been removed, and the ramp has reopened. TMJ4 has reached out to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office for more information.

This article will be updated once more information becomes available.

